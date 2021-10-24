Letter: Vaccine skeptics emphasize rights but ignore responsibility

Regarding “St. Louis County police officer files legal challenge to county vaccine requirement” (Oct. 5): It is ironic that so many Americans whose lives have been immeasurably enriched by our democracy are energetically undermining that very system. A further irony is that much of this damage is done in the name of “freedom.”

A police officer says, as do other vaccine resisters, that no one should force people to put something in their body they don’t want. Officers are free not to be vaccinated. But if they make that choice, they no longer get to be employed.

Freedom in a democracy is not absolute. It is not license to exercise individual preferences at the expense of the safety of others. This critical point should be apparent to law enforcement professionals whose calling is to serve and protect. Unvaccinated officers are themselves threats to the very people they are sworn to protect. Moreover, unvaccinated officers are potential breeding grounds for even more pernicious forms of the virus that pose serious new threats to the rest of the population.