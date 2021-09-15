Letter: Vaccine skeptics have contorted, selfish view of freedom

Watching all the coverage of the 9/11 anniversary, we can be grateful for the outpouring of support and unity around the country back in 2001. But now that we have another enemy attacking us, the coronavirus, we have forgotten that unity in the name of “freedom.”

But whose freedom is at stake? People with compromised immune systems, senior citizens and children who are too young to be vaccinated are all at risk. Why condemn vaccination and masking requirements to protect those who cannot protect themselves? More than 660,000 Americans are dead, and people who aren’t vaccinated are 29 times more likely to get seriously ill and be hospitalized or even die from the virus.

Most of those Republicans who are condemning virus safety measures have been vaccinated and have even been seen wearing masks. So why are there so many people struggling to divide us as a country instead of trying to bring us together?

President Joe Biden is right. We, the vaccinated, are tired of being held hostage by the unvaccinated in the name of their idea of freedom. If we want to get back to normal, then vaccines and masks are necessary.

Barbara Sandmel • St. Louis County