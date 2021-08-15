Letter: Vaccine skeptics’ hypocrisy shows in hospital visits

Regarding “ Missouri COVID-19 hospitalizations reach levels not seen since winter ” (July 17): Vaccine skeptics complain they don’t know what’s in it or it’s experimental or it has too many side effects or it doesn’t work. They complain that masks go against their personal freedom or interfere with their concentration or cause dental problems.

So I have to wonder what they expect the medical community to do for them when they show up at a hospital emergency room, unable to breathe. Certainly the ventilator mask is more inconvenient than a cloth one, so that probably is not an option. And any proffered medication would have to be rejected since the ingredients are unknown to the person, as well as the potential for known/unknown side effects.