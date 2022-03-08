Letter: Vaccine skeptics mistrust health care profit motives

Regarding "The end is near: The new pandemic data looks promising — for some, anyway" (March 5): Why vaccination matters has been explained to us countless times in the past two years, yet The New York Times has reported that nearly 1 in 4 Americans still have chosen to remain unvaccinated. The vaccine hesitant say it’s a matter of trust.

I guess I understand why people find the medical community untrustworthy. It’s not really about the science, in my opinion, but rather about the sell-out of doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical and insurance companies, along with the tech companies that support them, to the idea of profit. How can I trust anyone for whom the profit motive is uppermost in the decision-making process? Why should I let them profit on my health or lack thereof?

When we can agree that health care should be a universal right, when government can get its act together to negotiate lower drug prices and regulate the insurance industry (which is its own kind of profit-monger), perhaps some of the unvaccinated would be willing to get the jab. That would be a win for us all.

Deborah Lund • Webster Groves