Letter: Vaccine skeptics mistrust health care profit motives

NYC workers face firing for not following vaccine mandate

FILE - A person holds a sign during the anti-vaccine mandate protest ahead of possible termination of New York City employees due to their vaccination status, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in New York. Several thousand New York City public workers could lose their jobs Friday, Feb. 11, if they don’t show they’ve complied with the city’s mandate requiring they receive at least two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

Regarding "The end is near: The new pandemic data looks promising — for some, anyway" (March 5): Why vaccination matters has been explained to us countless times in the past two years, yet The New York Times has reported that nearly 1 in 4 Americans still have chosen to remain unvaccinated. The vaccine hesitant say it’s a matter of trust.

I guess I understand why people find the medical community untrustworthy. It’s not really about the science, in my opinion, but rather about the sell-out of doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical and insurance companies, along with the tech companies that support them, to the idea of profit. How can I trust anyone for whom the profit motive is uppermost in the decision-making process? Why should I let them profit on my health or lack thereof?

When we can agree that health care should be a universal right, when government can get its act together to negotiate lower drug prices and regulate the insurance industry (which is its own kind of profit-monger), perhaps some of the unvaccinated would be willing to get the jab. That would be a win for us all.

Deborah Lund • Webster Groves 

