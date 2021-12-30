 Skip to main content
Letter: Vaccine skeptics need to volunteer in war on COVID-19
Regarding “Omicron, knocking on Missouri’s door, could overwhelm already-struggling state, health officials warn” (Dec. 22): U.S. deaths from the coronavirus are at more than 800,000. We are not fighting in foreign wars; we are fighting the virus — a worldwide enemy. Americans can continue doing almost everything they desire. Their only sacrifice in this war is to get vaccinated and wear a mask.

Millions have lost or quit their jobs, hospital beds and services are at capacity, mostly with people who did not join this war effort. People have died waiting for hospital services for non-virus-related medical conditions. The unvaccinated caused much of this problem.

Everyone, especially those politicians with no shame, need to quit focusing on resistance to the government and health regulatory agencies who are at the center of this battle.

Vaccine skeptics are not patriots nor heroes in this war. They should focus on critical health actions, study the facts, use common sense and put the country first, as in any war. The process will not be perfect, but certainly improved. We cannot win unless we all fight together.

At what point will the anti-vaxxers step up? One million dead in the U.S.? Two million?

Bruce Kendrick • Kirkwood

