Letter: Vaccine skeptics should be considerate, stay home

Regarding “Wildwood man on the front lines of the anti-vaccination debate” (Oct. 31): The United States has always been a country divided. I’m 40 years old, and I recall only one time when we were united: after 9/11. We claimed the loss of life as our lives. We died, mourned and healed as one nation. So why is the pandemic different?

People need to wake up, stop the madness and quit accelerating the human race toward the point of no return, the de-evolution of mankind. Be smart, be fair, be a human being. If some people don’t want to wear a mask or get vaccinated, they have that freedom. But just because they have the freedom to make a choice doesn’t mean that it’s right or that they should endanger someone else.

Missourians, please be human beings. Those who won’t wear a mask or want to be vaccinated should please stay home.

Bryan Lammert • Wildwood