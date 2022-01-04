Letter: Vaccine skeptics should consider own financial future

Regarding the letter “ Vaccine skeptics need to volunteer in war on COVID-19 ” (Dec. 31): It seems the anti-everything people are mostly undereducated or getting a check from the government. Why should they want to get vaccinated when the government is using the vaccine to inject a chip into their body? Yeah, like the government would want to find out what a lot of dumb people are doing.

The problem is they have no skin in the game, as the saying goes. Most people who work have a retirement account consisting of mutual funds in the stock market. We should look at this from a financial point of view. The closer we get to the vaccine threshold, the closer this government will get to some kind of normal, and the less chance of a significant drop in the stock market, thus preserving our retirement savings. If people don’t want to get the shot to protect other people or help the government, they should get the shot for themselves. That should make all the me-only people happy. Let’s not gamble with our financial future, no matter what party we vote for.