Letter: Vaccine skeptics, Trump voters have much in common

Regarding “In this rural Missouri county, the vaccination rate is low and opposition high” (Aug. 1): When I hear unvaccinated, I immediately think Trump supporter. I would imagine many people have the same reaction. It’s hard not to make that connection. The two groups share similar characteristics: a willful ignorance of facts and a suspicion of pretty much anything scientific. A blind loyalty to the talking heads at Fox News is not much different from blind loyalty to the guy who used to be president.