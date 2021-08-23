 Skip to main content
Letter: Vaccines and masks are our only pathway to normalcy
0 comments

Letter: Vaccines and masks are our only pathway to normalcy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
STATUE MASKS

St. Louis firefighter Charlie Hangee adjusts the mask he just placed on "The Runner", in Kiener Plaza in St. Louis on Thursday, September 3, 2020. The fire department is assisting the St. Louis Arts Chamber of Commerce, installing face coverings to a number of statues in the St. Louis area, pushing the message to wear masks to stop the spread of Covid. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

 BILL GREENBLATT

Regarding "No deal on St. Louis County mask mandate; judge issues preliminary injunction" (Aug. 20): Mask-wearing is a political football, but common sense and personal protection should dictate the obvious. Those who wear masks are better protected and protect others better than those who do not wear a mask. Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute of Health state without ambiguity that wearing a mask protects the individual and the public.

Unless we're united in our efforts, the virus will defeat us. Its damage in sickness, lost lives and devastated families is the evidence of its strength and persistence.

Vaccinations and mask wearing will help save my life and others. I’m all in and will stay that way until the pandemic is declared over. What about you?

Jill Schupp • Creve Coeur

Missouri state senator, 24th district  

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News