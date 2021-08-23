Letter: Vaccines and masks are our only pathway to normalcy

Regarding "No deal on St. Louis County mask mandate; judge issues preliminary injunction" (Aug. 20): Mask-wearing is a political football, but common sense and personal protection should dictate the obvious. Those who wear masks are better protected and protect others better than those who do not wear a mask. Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute of Health state without ambiguity that wearing a mask protects the individual and the public.

Unless we're united in our efforts, the virus will defeat us. Its damage in sickness, lost lives and devastated families is the evidence of its strength and persistence.

Vaccinations and mask wearing will help save my life and others. I’m all in and will stay that way until the pandemic is declared over. What about you?

Jill Schupp • Creve Coeur

Missouri state senator, 24th district