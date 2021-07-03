Letter: Vaccines are safe. Most Missourians should get one

Regarding “‘Middle of a crisis’: In southwest Missouri, health officials urge vaccinations to prevent further spread” (June 29): Getting vaccinated is the most important thing people can do to help protect themselves and loved ones from the coronavirus.

These vaccines are safe and effective, and they help the body develop immunity to the virus. Additionally, vaccines cannot give you the coronavirus because they do not contain the live virus that causes the illness.

The vaccines prevent nearly 100% of hospitalizations and deaths due to the virus, and now everyone age 12 and older in the United States is eligible to be vaccinated for free, regardless of citizenship status. In fact, more than 170 million people in the U.S. have received at least one dose of the vaccine to date.

To find a vaccination provider nearby, go to vaccines.gov, text your ZIP code to 438829 on your mobile device, or call 1-800-232-0233.

Those already vaccinated should encourage others to do so. Every person who chooses to get vaccinated brings us all a step closer to moving past the pandemic.