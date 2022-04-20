 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Valentine admirably chose nursing despite family riches

Regarding “Valentine vows to hit road in campaign for U.S. Senate" (April 13): Trudy Busch Valentine says she wants to “bring the heart of a nurse to Washington.” I can only speculate about what kind of senator she would be. But I know what kind of nurse she is.

One of the high points of my time as administrator of the Salvation Army Hope Center from 1982 to 1989 was working with a young registered nurse who volunteered there to gain experience and to be of service.

The infants and toddlers who were sheltered and treated at Hope Center were victims of severe abuse and neglect. Their complex medical issues included malnutrition, failure to thrive, physical injuries, addiction from maternal substance abuse, as well as the usual childhood illnesses. These were heart-rending matters for caregivers. Trudy Busch was a young nurse who ministered to the babies. She was competent, strong, empathic and was liked and respected by her colleagues.

Her professional acumen, work ethic, compassion and intelligence were admirable, in my opinion. She couldn’t help being born rich, but she chose to become a nurse and is choosing to take on one of the hardest and most important jobs in the country. 

Susan S. Stepleton • Clayton

