Letter: Valentine can use all the last names that she wants

Regarding the letter “Silly for Trudy Busch Valentine to have two last names” (Sept. 6): Requiring a woman to use either her maiden name or her married name is a relic from another day and age. There are also many women who adopt their maiden name as their legal middle name when they are married. I believe the letter writer, particularly when mentioning a “higher tax bracket,” was merely taking a dig at women in general and any woman who might dare make more money than he does.