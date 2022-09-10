Letter: Valentine can use all the last names that she wants

Regarding the letter “Silly for Trudy Busch Valentine to have two last names” (Sept. 6): Requiring a woman to use either her maiden name or her married name is a relic from another day and age. There are also many women who adopt their maiden name as their legal middle name when they are married. I believe the letter writer, particularly when mentioning a “higher tax bracket,” was merely taking a dig at women in general and any woman who might dare make more money than he does.
This is the 21st century, and anyone can use any name they choose, women in particular. Why is it anyone’s else’s business what name people of any gender choose to call themselves? To pass judgment on other people’s name choices is to be stuck in the past.
Ellen Morgan • Ballwin