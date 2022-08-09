 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Valentine didn't pick the family she was born into

  • 0
Watch party for Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine

Democratic senate nominee Trudy Busch Valentine gives her victory speech at her watch party, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the Sheet Metal Workers Hall, in St. Louis. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

Regarding "Class warfare: GOP seeks to make Valentine’s wealth a liability in US Senate run" (Aug. 5): Let's hope Missouri voters will not be taken in by the silly and superficial ad hominem attack of Republican Senate candidate Eric Schmitt on Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine based on her Busch family beer wealth. This tactic is no different from claiming an opponent is disqualified because she chose to be born with red hair versus the other candidate's silky, sandy brown hair.

Just to state the gist of this claim reveals how frivolous it is: one is qualified to be Missouri's next senator because he chose to be born and raised in a working family environment, and his opponent is disqualified because she chose to be born into a wealthy family.

People are also reading…

Jim Adams • University City

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News