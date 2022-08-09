Letter: Valentine didn't pick the family she was born into

Regarding "Class warfare: GOP seeks to make Valentine’s wealth a liability in US Senate run" (Aug. 5): Let's hope Missouri voters will not be taken in by the silly and superficial ad hominem attack of Republican Senate candidate Eric Schmitt on Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine based on her Busch family beer wealth. This tactic is no different from claiming an opponent is disqualified because she chose to be born with red hair versus the other candidate's silky, sandy brown hair.