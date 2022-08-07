Letter: Valentine must work harder to nab GOP crossover voters

Regarding “Eric Schmitt and Trudy Busch Valentine win Missouri’s Senate primary contests” (Aug. 2): I voted for Lucas Kunce because of his policy positions, plus I thought he had a decent chance of winning some crossover votes in our deep red state.

Kunce spent months meeting face-to-face with voters from urban to rural areas. He has done what former Sen. Claire McCaskill did in order to get elected. He also didn’t shy away from pointedly calling out his opponents for saying or doing stupid things. This is the only way to sway enough Republican voters to elect a Democrat.

I fear Trudy Busch Valentine has not done this legwork and won’t make the inroads Kunce made. She must now travel all over the state to get the cross-over votes. Unless she does, she might as well concede defeat right now.

Paul Gmerek • Wildwood