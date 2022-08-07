 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Valentine must work harder to nab GOP crossover voters

U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine at diner meet and greet

"I was thinking about being President one day and helping a lot of people," said Camden Suber, 7, who asks Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Trudy Busch Valentine how to become a politician during a meet-and-greet with voters on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Chris' Pancake & Dining in St. Louis. Busch Valentine will face Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who handily won Missouri's Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Regarding “Eric Schmitt and Trudy Busch Valentine win Missouri’s Senate primary contests” (Aug. 2): I voted for Lucas Kunce because of his policy positions, plus I thought he had a decent chance of winning some crossover votes in our deep red state.

Kunce spent months meeting face-to-face with voters from urban to rural areas. He has done what former Sen. Claire McCaskill did in order to get elected. He also didn’t shy away from pointedly calling out his opponents for saying or doing stupid things. This is the only way to sway enough Republican voters to elect a Democrat.

I fear Trudy Busch Valentine has not done this legwork and won’t make the inroads Kunce made. She must now travel all over the state to get the cross-over votes. Unless she does, she might as well concede defeat right now.

Paul Gmerek • Wildwood

