Regarding “Class warfare: GOP seeks to make Valentine’s wealth a liability In US Senate run.” (Aug. 5) Beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine undeniably came from billions. Having said that, she didn’t have to work a day in her life, but instead she chose to enter nursing, a profession that is both stressful and requires a large degree of responsibility, not to mention compassion in caring for others. I believe she would continue that mindset in if she is elected senator.