Letter: Valentine’s compassion outweighs Schmitt’s groveling

U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine at diner meet and greet

"I was thinking about being President one day and helping a lot of people," said Camden Suber, 7, who asks Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Trudy Busch Valentine how to become a politician during a meet-and-greet with voters on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Chris' Pancake & Dining in St. Louis. Busch Valentine will face Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who handily won Missouri's Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Regarding the editorial “We recommend Lucas Kunce in Missouri Democratic primary for U.S. Senate” (July 25): The Editorial Board claimed Trudy Busch Valentine came off as unprepared and unconvincing in her interview with the board, but when I heard her speak, she was very well informed on two issues that I care deeply about: education and health care.

By contrast to her general-election opponent, Republican Eric Schmitt, she didn’t waste thousands of taxpayer dollars on self-serving and frivolous lawsuits. I’m pretty sure she knows Missouri doesn’t border Texas, so she didn’t go to the Mexican border to protest. Valentine didn’t sue my granddaughter’s school district because she had to wear a mask.

Best of all, she hasn’t changed her positions when the wind blows in order to grovel for the approval of Donald Trump.

Mary K. Brown • Chesterfield

