Letter: Valentine’s low-profile campaign won’t sell with voters

I agree with former Sen. John Danforth regarding his guest column “John Wood sought a Senate seat because Trump and Schmitt have hijacked the GOP” (Aug. 24) when he deplores the candidates vying for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat. As Danforth observes, Missouri voters “are left with no good choices.” He characterizes Republican nominee Eric Schmitt as “a leader in sustaining and spreading” Donald Trump’s big lie. He says Schmitt is making the GOP the “party of disunion and of implicit and explicit appeals to some of the basest qualities of human nature.”

But as to an alternative to Schmitt, he doesn’t even mention Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine. Valentine defeated Lucas Kunce, who clearly spelled out his priorities and support for national health care, free public education and a tax code that calls on the wealthy to pay their fair share. I don’t know what Valentine stands for. Her campaign didn’t send me a mailer before the primary, and she didn’t even bother to fill out a candidate questionnaire before the primaries.

If Valentine wishes to challenge Schmitt, she needs to make herself and her positions known. As it is, she appears to be the worst possible Democratic candidate to defeat the worst possible Republican candidate. Schmitt will characterize her as privileged and elite, because she is. I’m a progressive and she strikes me as an entitled. Absent any articulation of values and goals on her part, she will become whatever Schmitt says she is.

Thomas Goss • St. Louis