Letter: Valentine’s only chance to win is by focusing on abortion

Regarding Kevin McDermott’s column “Path to an unlikely win for Valentine starts in Kansas” (Aug. 7): In election after election, the impact of the conservative-dominated Supreme Court’s cancellation of Roe v. Wade and the draconian assaults on women’s rights have become clear: Voters are striking back.

I believe Senate candidates like Attorney General Eric Schmitt have gotten the message. Schmitt, one of the fathers of Missouri’s medieval abortion law, has gone radio silent on the issue, apparently hoping general election voters will now forget the day (before they primary) that he proudly began enforcing the new law.

Sadly, Democratic candidate Trudy Busch Valentine hasn’t figured it out. Her core message continues to be “I’m a nurse, not a politician.” That’s true, of course. If she was any kind of politician, she would realize that this issue (and Schmitt’s record on it) is her only shot at a Senate seat.

Hopefully, she will figure it out before it is too late. Which it will be, soon.

Mark Abels • Brentwood