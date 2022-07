Regarding “Democratic Senate debate ‘postponed’ after Valentine ignores invitation” (July 7): As a Democrat, I have been comparing Lucas Kunce and Trudy Busch Valentine, the two frontrunners for the U.S. Senate Democratic nomination. I was having a hard time figuring out whom to vote for until Valentine refused to respond to the invitation to debate. I believe her refusal to debate indicates either cowardice or a lack of substance.