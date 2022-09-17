Letter: Valentine's abortion policies seem barbaric and extreme

Regarding the letter "Valentine’s only chance to win is by focusing on abortion" (Sept. 3): In my opinion, Democratic Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine is a radical. Abortion is not health care. I believe abortion is the state-sanctioned killing of an innocent person because the innocent person's life is inconvenient for another person.
I believe Valentine and the Democratic Party support extreme and barbaric positions on abortion. Her support for these heinous positions illustrate to Missouri voters her utter disregard for human life.
Janice De Weese • Fenton