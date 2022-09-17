 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Valentine's abortion policies seem barbaric and extreme

  • 0
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine attends Governor's Ham Breakfast

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine visits with attendees during the Governor's Ham Breakfast on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding the letter "Valentine’s only chance to win is by focusing on abortion" (Sept. 3): In my opinion, Democratic Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine is a radical. Abortion is not health care. I believe abortion is the state-sanctioned killing of an innocent person because the innocent person's life is inconvenient for another person.

I believe Valentine and the Democratic Party support extreme and barbaric positions on abortion. Her support for these heinous positions illustrate to Missouri voters her utter disregard for human life.

Janice De Weese • Fenton 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News