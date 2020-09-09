Letter: Valuing life means more than just opposing abortion

We are hearing from priests, bishops, laypeople and private charities using the name Catholic, with and without the church’s permission, when it comes to the moral imperative to vote.
But remember that the supremacy of the individual conscience is more important than any published voter guides. Remember that Christ asked us to judge leaders by the fruit they produce. Remember that the right to life comes before all.
And that’s more than abortion. The church regards a complete respect for life as something a Catholic should consider, not a single life issue. Allowing people to needlessly die from the pandemic also is a life issue, as is not allowing people to starve or suffer from lack of shelter. Ensuring a sustainable world is a life issue. A just system that does not consider citizens as more guilty than others just on the color of their skin is a life issue.
Do not vote for candidates just because they claim to be for life, and then deny it by their actions. Do not vote for candidates because they say they respect life, yet negligently allow death. Do not vote for candidates or a party that asks people to be ready to die needlessly for the greater good.
This is not an appeal to vote for Democrat Joe Biden but more an appeal not to vote for a madman who allows thousands to die from his negligence. That isn’t pro-life. That’s euthanasia by another name, and it is a sin to support it.
Peter Barron • Affton
