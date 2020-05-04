Letter: Vanity inspired Trump to send self-congratulating letter
Letter: Vanity inspired Trump to send self-congratulating letter

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One, Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Washington. Trump is returning from a trip to Camp David, Md.

Whenever possible, I have any income tax refunds direct-deposited to my checking account. Probably because of this, my stimulus payment was direct-deposited back on April 15, one of the earlier government payments I’ve heard of.

Two weeks later, I went to the mailbox, and there was a letter from the Internal Revenue Service. My first reaction was not good, I hoped there was not an issue. To my surprise, it was a letter on White House stationary signed by President Donald Trump informing me I would be getting my Cares Act payment.

I knew the president forced the Internal Revenue Service to put his name on paper stimulus checks, but I was not aware that this letter would be included. I read the letter, and he does give Congress credit for passing the Cares Act, but the rest was all about him. It is pure vanity,

I do not know how much it costs to process, print and mail one of these letters but, if we are mailing one to every American receiving a direct deposit payment, it has to be a lot of money. Money, in my opinion, spent uselessly during a time when it could have been used for a much better purpose.

Dale Scott • Hillsboro

