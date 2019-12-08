Regarding “Parson should be leading the campaign for a Missouri vaping tax, not ruling it out” (Dec. 2): Despite the government’s best efforts, I could vape. Why? Because no matter what action the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or any other organization takes to combat the vaping epidemic, teens who are very similar to me will continue to be swindled by misleading vaping companies who ignore the dangerous side effects.
Vaping devices like Juul and Enjoy are extremely easy to buy. On my Snapchat, I see people selling their vaping devices and/or selling the pods and juices that go along with them. Constantly, I see kids vaping at social events.
The reason people vape is because either they think it’s cool or their friends are doing it. Vaping companies understand this and design their products and advertisements around it. For example, Juul sells pods that my father used to buy with the flavor “killer custard.” My 53-year-old father doesn’t care about whether it’s custard or killer custard, but to kids, it makes it more appealing and less like a potentially deadly device.
I’m mad because these vaping companies are getting my friends addicted to nicotine without telling them of the harmful, potentially deadly effects, like popcorn lung. It’s despicable. I hope recent actions by Juul and Congress to cut back on advertising will ultimately help solve the problem. But until we stop glorifying these devices and be clear about the dangers vaping poses, kids will continue to harm their bodies.
Carter Fortman • Hazelwood