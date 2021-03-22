Letter: Vatican is tone-deaf over treatment of LBGTQ community

Regarding “LGBTQ Catholics stung by Vatican rebuff of same-sex unions” (March 15): It’s difficult to express how disheartened I am over this issue. Not only have the Vatican and the pope made extremely irresponsible statements, their position may embolden perpetrators of violent crimes against members of the LBGTQ community and could be responsible for a rise in gay teen suicides, which already are too numerous.

Being born gay is no more a “sin” than being born blond. For the church to think otherwise is saying that God made a mistake, and the church condemns those mistakes. Gay persons growing up have to learn to expect rejection, nasty comments and the disapproving opinions of those who believe being gay is a choice. Our “choice” is to take the life we’ve been given and make it fulfilling, to find happiness and live in harmony within our communities like everyone else. Or some suppress it out of forced guilt and then they deal with the emotional and psychological baggage that brings. Or some choose to end it.