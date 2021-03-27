Letter: Vatican welcomes gays but can’t bless same-sex unions

Regarding the letter “Vatican is tone-deaf over treatment of LBGTQ community” (March 23): Pope Francis has never said having same-sex attraction is sinful, but only the actions of such. The Catholic Church can never bless same-sex unions because homosexual actions are inherently wrong, considered sinful, and the church cannot bless sin. Contrary to this letter writer’s ideas, the church welcomes individuals of same-sex attraction in order to help them live a chaste, i.e., not sinful, life.

We hear a lot these days about following the science. There has never been a valid scientific study that supports the notion of being born homosexual. Genetics are very complex, but simply stated, there is no gay gene.

After practicing psychiatry for 40 years, I do suspect there may be a genetic predisposition of varying degrees, but not determinative of the condition. And my medical experience certainly made me aware of the struggle that those with same-sex attraction suffer. That is why the Catholic Church’s welcoming invitation is so important.

Ronald V. Erken, M.D. • Kirkwood