 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vatican welcomes gays but can’t bless same-sex unions
0 comments

Letter: Vatican welcomes gays but can’t bless same-sex unions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LGBTQ Catholics stung by Vatican rebuff of same-sex unions

Pope Francis incenses the altar as he celebrates mass on the occasion of 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines, in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Tiziana Fabi/Pool photo via AP)

 Tiziana Fabi

Regarding the letter “Vatican is tone-deaf over treatment of LBGTQ community” (March 23): Pope Francis has never said having same-sex attraction is sinful, but only the actions of such. The Catholic Church can never bless same-sex unions because homosexual actions are inherently wrong, considered sinful, and the church cannot bless sin. Contrary to this letter writer’s ideas, the church welcomes individuals of same-sex attraction in order to help them live a chaste, i.e., not sinful, life.

We hear a lot these days about following the science. There has never been a valid scientific study that supports the notion of being born homosexual. Genetics are very complex, but simply stated, there is no gay gene.

After practicing psychiatry for 40 years, I do suspect there may be a genetic predisposition of varying degrees, but not determinative of the condition. And my medical experience certainly made me aware of the struggle that those with same-sex attraction suffer. That is why the Catholic Church’s welcoming invitation is so important.

Ronald V. Erken, M.D. • Kirkwood

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports