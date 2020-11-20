Letter: Vegetarian Thanksgiving would slow turkey mistreatment

Next week, President Donald Trump will likely take a break from brooding over his election loss to pardon two turkeys. Every one of us has that same awesome power to pardon an innocent, sentient bird by choosing a plant-based roast for our Thanksgiving dinner.

The 222 million turkeys killed in the U.S. this year are raised in crowded sheds filled with toxic fumes. Workers cut their throats and dump them into boiling water to remove their feathers.

Consumers pay a heavy price too. Turkey flesh is laced with cholesterol and saturated fats that elevate risk of chronic killer diseases. But the good news is the growing popularity of Tofurky and other plant-based holiday roasts.

This Thanksgiving, let’s give thanks for our good fortune, health, and happiness with a cruelty-free, plant-based holiday roast available in convenient sizes. An internet search on “vegetarian Thanksgiving” offers more options and recipes than we could possibly use.

Shem Pinter • St. Louis