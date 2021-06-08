 Skip to main content
Letter: Veiled Prophet backers should work to ease racial divide
Letter: Veiled Prophet backers should work to ease racial divide

137th Annual VP Parade

The Veiled Prophet, seated left, and Cecilia Fox, the Queen of Love and Beauty, wave at the crowd during the 137th Annual VP Parade on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.

 Cristina M. Fletes

Regarding “Twitter uproar descends on St. Louis actress Ellie Kemper years after she was crowned Veiled Prophet queen” (June 1): St. Louis must acknowledge its racist past (and sometimes present) in order to embrace its diverse future.

The Veiled Prophet organization was founded by former Confederate army officers in 1878. The first Veiled Prophet was armed with a pistol and rifle as he rode in the parade. It’s easy to see the comparisons to the Ku Klux Klan. African Americans were not allowed into the group until 1979, and in my opinion, it becomes obvious that the group was inherently racist.

Despite this, I believe that the Veiled Prophet organization has made some steps to heal the racial divide of its group. The VP Fair is now America’s Birthday Parade. And the 1999 Veiled Prophet was actually a prominent African American.

Enter Ellie Kemper, an actress from a prominent family in St. Louis who had nothing to do with the racist past of the Veiled Prophet organization. She is only guilty of being born into a rich family. To say that she is racist negates her personal character and all of the good that the Kempers have done to help the community through their family foundation.

The Veiled Prophet organization owes a big apology and some remedies for its contributions toward St. Louis’ racial divide. It is only when we acknowledge the failures of our past that we can heal and embrace the promises of our future.

Angelia D. Bills • Clayton

