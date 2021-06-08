Letter: Veiled Prophet backers should work to ease racial divide

Regarding “Twitter uproar descends on St. Louis actress Ellie Kemper years after she was crowned Veiled Prophet queen” (June 1): St. Louis must acknowledge its racist past (and sometimes present) in order to embrace its diverse future.

The Veiled Prophet organization was founded by former Confederate army officers in 1878. The first Veiled Prophet was armed with a pistol and rifle as he rode in the parade. It’s easy to see the comparisons to the Ku Klux Klan. African Americans were not allowed into the group until 1979, and in my opinion, it becomes obvious that the group was inherently racist.

Despite this, I believe that the Veiled Prophet organization has made some steps to heal the racial divide of its group. The VP Fair is now America’s Birthday Parade. And the 1999 Veiled Prophet was actually a prominent African American.