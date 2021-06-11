Letter: Veiled Prophet has evolved, overcome its racist past

Regarding “Ellie Kemper apologizes following Twitter storm over her involvement in Veiled Prophet ball” (June 8): Actress Ellie Kemper participated in the Veiled Prophet ball in 1999, 20 years after that organization admitted its first Black member. It is appropriate to criticize and even to condemn institutions that condone discrimination or exclusion based on race, religion or sex. Certain institutions such as slavery, the Confederacy and the Ku Klux Klan are beyond redemption; but if the arc of human experience is to continue its trend toward the positive, organizations whose founders’ attitudes were infected by bigotry should be encouraged to evolve.