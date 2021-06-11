 Skip to main content
Letter: Veiled Prophet has evolved, overcome its racist past
Letter: Veiled Prophet has evolved, overcome its racist past

The 1974 Queen of the Veiled Prophet Ball, Miss Susan Clark Smith, starts the processional with the VP himself, who, for the Ninety-Seventh Year, is?

 ROBERT C. HOLT III

Regarding “Ellie Kemper apologizes following Twitter storm over her involvement in Veiled Prophet ball” (June 8): Actress Ellie Kemper participated in the Veiled Prophet ball in 1999, 20 years after that organization admitted its first Black member. It is appropriate to criticize and even to condemn institutions that condone discrimination or exclusion based on race, religion or sex. Certain institutions such as slavery, the Confederacy and the Ku Klux Klan are beyond redemption; but if the arc of human experience is to continue its trend toward the positive, organizations whose founders’ attitudes were infected by bigotry should be encouraged to evolve.

Those such as the Veiled Prophet Organization that work earnestly to promote diversity and inclusion and to improve our community for all should be applauded. After all, if we were to abandon all institutions that were imperfect at their inception rather than working to improve them, where would that leave the United States?

John S. Meyer Jr. • Olivette

