Letter: Veiled Prophet queen was our version of Cinderella

Regarding Bill McClellan’s column “In today’s politics, can past be prologue?” (July 17): As a girl growing up in the 1950s, the Veiled Prophet ball was an exciting event every year. We couldn’t wait to see who was crowned queen. We all used to practice the low bow that the queen had to make to the Veiled Prophet to see if we could do it. It was a wonderful event that every little girl loved. We watched the whole thing on TV and also loved to see the queen and her court in the parade.