Letter: Veiled Prophet queen was our version of Cinderella

Valentine as queen

Trudy Busch Valentine, left, and on the right as the 1977 Veiled Prophet Queen, with the prophet and Lawrence K. Roos. 

 Photo illustration

Regarding Bill McClellan’s column “In today’s politics, can past be prologue?” (July 17): As a girl growing up in the 1950s, the Veiled Prophet ball was an exciting event every year. We couldn’t wait to see who was crowned queen. We all used to practice the low bow that the queen had to make to the Veiled Prophet to see if we could do it. It was a wonderful event that every little girl loved. We watched the whole thing on TV and also loved to see the queen and her court in the parade.

Those who didn’t have a chance to experience it shouldn’t judge. The queen of the Veiled Prophet and her court was our very own local Cinderella.

Susan Fitzgibbon • Mehlville

