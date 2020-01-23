Letter: Verdict should only be reached after seeing all the evidence

Americans are watching the impeachment process. No matter if you think President Donald Trump is guilty or not, we need to be worried. There are senators who have publicly stated that they have made up their minds, or who don’t think they need to listen to witnesses or even evidence. How can anyone have a fair trial when no evidence is presented or when those who sit on the jury already have made up their minds as to guilt or innocence?
The impeachment process is similar to our criminal justice process. Prosecutors present their evidence, then defense attorneys present their arguments.
Senators need to follow the oath they took, which includes that they will promise to take “impartial justice.” They need to hear all the evidence, including witnesses. Then and only then can they make a proper decision.
Lois Clark • Oakville