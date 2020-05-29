Letter: Veteran fought to let others peacefully express ideas

I am often bemused, chagrined and embarrassed by armed protesters sporting symbols of both bigotry and ignorance at various rallies across our country.
As a proud Army veteran (1964-1967), I learned that the main reason for the existence of our military and my service to my country was to protect every citizen’s rights. It doesn’t mean we have to embrace those citizens’ ideas, just respect their right to articulate them. The cowards who believe it is necessary to come to these protests armed are a sad reflection on the state of our nation and the politicians, both right and left, who encourage this dangerous behavior.
Leo Carpenter • Dardenne Praire
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.