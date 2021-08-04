Letter: Veterans didn’t fight for freedom from inconvenience

Regarding “Fauci: More ‘pain and suffering’ ahead as COVID cases rise” (Aug. 1): A murderous evil arose during World War II. Leaders we respected and trusted asked the ultimate sacrifice of us. More than 8,000 Missourians died in defense of our freedom, and the Allies triumphed.

Now more than 10,000 Missourians have succumbed to an evil our leaders refuse to fight, and we have vote-grubbing cowards in office who dare not ask us so much as to wear a mask, much less to get a safe and effective vaccine.

Our grandparents fought and died in World War II for freedom, not for freedom from inconvenience, not to mention reality.

Tom Ryan • Richmond Heights