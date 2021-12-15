 Skip to main content
Letter: Veterans tribute in order for Battle of the Bulge anniversary
1945: Battle of the Bulge

This aerial view shows the devastation in the town of Houffalize, Belgium, on Jan. 25, 1945 during the Battle of the Bulge in World War II. (AP Photo/Byron H. Rollins)

 BYRON H. ROLLINS

Regarding Lynn Schmidt’s column, “Col. Ed Shames was an example for all Americans to follow” (Dec. 7): World War II was the largest armed conflict in history. It is estimated that 50 million to 60 million lives were lost. One of the greatest, bloodiest battles ever fought by American troops in that war, or any war, began on Dec. 16, 1944. It was fought in the Ardennes Forest in Germany in miserably cold, snowy weather and became known as the Battle of the Bulge. Historians believe winning this battle marked the turning point of the war.

There are very few veterans of this battle still living today. A memorial service at the Royale Orleans Banquet Hall is an opportunity to meet some of the remaining survivors and express gratitude for a job well done.

Dorothy Light • St. Charles

