Letter: Veterans tribute in order for Battle of the Bulge anniversary

Regarding Lynn Schmidt’s column, “Col. Ed Shames was an example for all Americans to follow” (Dec. 7): World War II was the largest armed conflict in history. It is estimated that 50 million to 60 million lives were lost. One of the greatest, bloodiest battles ever fought by American troops in that war, or any war, began on Dec. 16, 1944. It was fought in the Ardennes Forest in Germany in miserably cold, snowy weather and became known as the Battle of the Bulge. Historians believe winning this battle marked the turning point of the war.