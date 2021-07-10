 Skip to main content
Letter: Vicious Capitol rioters were hardly visiting ‘tourists’
Letter: Vicious Capitol rioters were hardly visiting ‘tourists’

Regarding “Hunt for Capitol attackers still on 6 months after Jan. 6” (July 6): Pitchforks, crutches, hockey sticks, flagpoles, automatic weapons, canisters of chemical spray, hammers, rocks, baseball bats and Tasers were brought to the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6 to pummel, beat, maim, destroy, bludgeon and crush the Capitol Police and the democracy they protected.

A video investigation released by The New York Times reveals exactly how the rampage unfolded. Members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers were not on a so-called “tourist” visit. They were incited by then-President Donald Trump’s lies.

These faux patriots were out for blood, fueled by hate, and so very proud of themselves. They were jubilant as they shouted threats and curses at lawmakers. They were giddy as they destroyed furniture and equipment. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died because of these rioters along with four Trump fans, some of whom were crushed by their own crowd.

These attackers are deadly, and their apologists should be systematically voted out of office. Anyone who knows one of them should ask them to read some factual history books instead of all this online conspiracy stuff.

Kathy Ryan • Brentwood

