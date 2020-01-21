Letter: Victim's family should be asked about clemency

Regarding the guest column “Crime doesn’t pay, but we do" (Jan. 17): Maybe authors Barbara L. Finch and Jeanette Mott Oxford should check with the victim’s family first before considering clemency for Eric Clemmons. After all, they have been without him and have lost his “income and incurred tangible and intangible" expenses for 37 years, too. Only if the victim’s family agrees, should clemency even be considered for a person convicted of capital murder. It's admirable what Clemmons has done while incarcerated but his "unfortunate" victim’s ambitions ended forever 37 years ago.
George Hodak • Pacific