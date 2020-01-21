Letter: Victim's family should be asked about clemency
0 comments

Letter: Victim's family should be asked about clemency

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
Clemmons Pickard

Mary Pickard and Eric Clemmons

Regarding the guest column “Crime doesn’t pay, but we do" (Jan. 17): Maybe authors Barbara L. Finch and Jeanette Mott Oxford should check with the victim’s family first before considering clemency for Eric Clemmons. After all, they have been without him and have lost his “income and incurred tangible and intangible" expenses for 37 years, too. Only if the victim’s family agrees, should clemency even be considered for a person convicted of capital murder. It's admirable what Clemmons has done while incarcerated but his "unfortunate" victim’s ambitions ended forever 37 years ago.

George Hodak • Pacific

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports