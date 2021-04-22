 Skip to main content
Letter: Victims didn’t deserve to die, but don’t blame the police
Letter: Victims didn't deserve to die, but don't blame the police

Daunte Wright to be eulogized at Minneapolis funeral

Mourners gather to pay respects to Daunte Wright during his wake at Shiloh Temple International Ministries, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. The 20-year-old Wright was killed by then-Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter during a traffic stop. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 John Minchillo

Regarding Antonio French’s column “Rare opportunity exists for police reform just as many turn to defund, abolish” (April 18): French stated, “The tragic irony is that [Daunte] Wright’s death and the resulting protests and confrontations happened just a few miles from the courtroom where the police officer who killed George Floyd last year is currently on trial.” Really? Tragic irony must be in the eye of the beholder.

In both cases, as in most cases, both shooting victims were disobeying police orders and resisting arrest. Neither victim deserved to die for his actions, but the police should have not been pushed into emotional and extreme methods where mistakes, especially fatal mistakes, could occur.

Gerald Jorden • High Ridge

