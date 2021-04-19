Letter: Video of migrants doesn't tell whole story of suffering

Regarding the letter " Migrants at border don’t seem to be starving or poor" (April 15): It appears the letter writer owes his impression solely to video snippets gleaned perhaps from TV or social media. I have had the opportunity to gain slightly more perspective through travels far beyond the tourist sites in Mexico, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Bolivia and Brazil, and have seen living conditions in both urban favelas and rural villages firsthand. I've learned enough to know that judgment based on news clips is deficient.

The letter writer might take into consideration that “skin and bones” does not offer the only visual clue to lack of adequate nutrition. Appearances can be deceiving. Diets consisting mostly of carbohydrates prepared with cooking fats, and lacking adequate proteins, fruits and vegetables contribute to obesity. As for “well clothed,” consider that much of our wardrobe cast-offs given to charitable organizations, long before being worn out, are exported to countries in Central and South America as well as other parts of the world.