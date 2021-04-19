 Skip to main content
Letter: Video of migrants doesn't tell whole story of suffering
Letter: Video of migrants doesn't tell whole story of suffering

New migrant facilities crop up to ease crowding, again

FILE - In this March 30, 2021, file photo, young migrants wait to be tested for COVID-19 at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas. U.S. officials are scrambling to handle a dramatic spike in children crossing the U.S.-Mexico border alone. It's lead to a massive expansion in emergency facilities to house them as more kids arrive than can be released to close relatives in the United States. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool, File)

 Dario Lopez-Mills

Regarding the letter "Migrants at border don’t seem to be starving or poor" (April 15): It appears the letter writer owes his impression solely to video snippets gleaned perhaps from TV or social media. I have had the opportunity to gain slightly more perspective through travels far beyond the tourist sites in Mexico, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Bolivia and Brazil, and have seen living conditions in both urban favelas and rural villages firsthand. I've learned enough to know that judgment based on news clips is deficient.

The letter writer might take into consideration that “skin and bones” does not offer the only visual clue to lack of adequate nutrition. Appearances can be deceiving. Diets consisting mostly of carbohydrates prepared with cooking fats, and lacking adequate proteins, fruits and vegetables contribute to obesity. As for “well clothed,” consider that much of our wardrobe cast-offs given to charitable organizations, long before being worn out, are exported to countries in Central and South America as well as other parts of the world.

Joseph P. Pyatek • Ballwin

