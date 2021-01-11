Letter: View from Canada: US is now a banana republic

Regarding “ Capitol Police rejected offers of federal help to quell mob ” (Jan. 8): This Canadian, like so many others could simply not believe his eyes, seeing that the Capitol being overrun. It’s like the United States is a newly emerging banana state. Should we Canadians now start buying shares in banana suppliers?

How do folks in St. Louis and the state of Missouri tolerate Sen. Josh Hawley, who encouraged Wednesday’s insurrection? Surely, there is some way to kick this man out of his Senate seat. It’s hard to believe Hawley is really acting on the wishes of his constituents by spreading this nearly seditious rhetoric.