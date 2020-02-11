Letter: Vindictive Trump unfairly ousts a hero, Lt. Col. Vindman

Regarding “Payback: Trump ousts officials who testified on impeachment” (Feb. 8): I will not give credit the words of a proven liar and demonstrated bully, President Donald Trump, over the account of an honorable service man, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. Vindman, who received the Purple Heart in the Iraq war, has been dismissed (along with his twin brother, Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman) from the National Security Council. I believe he knew from the beginning that it would cost him his career. He did his duty.
Trump has attempted to shame him and demean his performance of his duties. His former supervisors defend his character and career. His experience, knowledge, skill and abilities are no longer available to the National Security Council.
Who will replace him? A millionaire donor? A toady? A cringing yes man?
I salute Lt. Col. Vindman, an immigrant from Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic and naturalized U.S. citizen who has sacrificed for our country. He is a hero.
Carol Fuller • Manchester