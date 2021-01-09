Letter: Violence is the result of letting a despot run unchecked

Regarding the editorial “Trump, with a Hawley assist, incites supporters to insurrection” (Jan. 7): Sen. Josh Hawley and Rep. Jason Smith, R-Missouri, are both complicit. The stain of the images of the mob overrunning the U.S. Capitol building is on them and all of their Republican colleagues who refused to rebuke President Donald Trump’s lies and false claims of a stolen election.

Their support of his rabid base to believe those same lies has led to the embarrassing, humiliating and illegal storming of Congress. The mob’s disruption of the counting of the Electoral College votes, which forced members of Congress to evacuate, is on them. Giving Trump’s base hope that Vice President Mike Pence could actually overturn the election was despicable and potentially an act of insurrection.

This is the result of the Republican Party allowing a narcissistic and despotic person to act unchecked for four years. Numerous protests in Washington over the past 60 years never resulted in the breaching of the Capitol until today. This was incited by Trump and fanned by Hawley, Smith and their colleagues. They must accept their responsibility and be held accountable.

Francis Olivigni • Hillsboro