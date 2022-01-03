Letter: Violent insurrectionists must be held accountable

I completely and fully endorse the call for an apolitical, clear-eyed, fearless investigation of the factors and individuals involved in the illegal, immoral, anti-democratic and violent Jan. 6 insurrection as was recommended by the retired military officers in the op-ed “Military must prepare now for a 2024 investigation” (Dec. 24). Those involved in organizing, supporting, and participating must be held accountable, and the lessons learned from this investigation must be applied to making certain that there are no further violence acts of this sort.