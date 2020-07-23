Letter: Violent protests are making '1984' a reality in America

"1984," as depicted in George Orwell's novel, finally has arrived. Protesters are trying to change history and even obliterate it entirely. Free speech has disappeared courtesy of social media platforms.
There is a reason why this country has been and still is the destination of millions of immigrants for over 200 years. It has been a refuge for those who want to live free from persecution.
Protest is good and can lead to positive changes, but violent protest and anarchy can only lead to more death and destruction. Why punish hardworking business owners who bring revenue and jobs to your city?
The old saying is true: Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it.
Suzanne Wagner • Mehlville
