Letter: Virginia offers stark contrast on how to battle the virus

Regarding Aisha Sultan’s column “Hunger Games: Vaccine edition” (March 14): We recently spent the winter in Virginia and received the vaccine there. Gov. Ralph Northam held weekly news conferences and fostered an assertive, fact-based narrative. Most people in Virginia Beach wear masks in public places and social distance. Public gatherings have rational guidelines. And people seem to accept the guidelines, maybe because leadership is compassionate, not defiant.
Compare that to Gov. Mike Parson’s total failure to effectively manage resources or rhetoric to combat the pandemic in Missouri. Another example of how the current leadership in Missouri is pulling the entire state down the drain.
Andrew Wolff • Ballwin