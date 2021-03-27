 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Virginia offers stark contrast on how to battle the virus
0 comments

Letter: Virginia offers stark contrast on how to battle the virus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Virginia's governor gets vaccine shot, still urges caution

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam receives a COVID-19 vaccination from Lt. Col. Kris Clark, of the Virginia Air National Guard at the Governor's Mansion in Richmond, Va., Monday, March 15, 2021. Northam got a shot of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, joining the growing number of Virginians who are being inoculated against the potentially deadly disease. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

 Steve Helber

Regarding Aisha Sultan’s column “Hunger Games: Vaccine edition” (March 14): We recently spent the winter in Virginia and received the vaccine there. Gov. Ralph Northam held weekly news conferences and fostered an assertive, fact-based narrative. Most people in Virginia Beach wear masks in public places and social distance. Public gatherings have rational guidelines. And people seem to accept the guidelines, maybe because leadership is compassionate, not defiant.

Compare that to Gov. Mike Parson’s total failure to effectively manage resources or rhetoric to combat the pandemic in Missouri. Another example of how the current leadership in Missouri is pulling the entire state down the drain.

Andrew Wolff • Ballwin

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports