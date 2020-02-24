Letter: Virtue takes a back seat to Bloomberg's money
Letter: Virtue takes a back seat to Bloomberg's money

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks during a campaign event, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

 Rick Bowmer

Regarding “Bloomberg campaign spending tops $409 million” (Feb. 20): Michael Bloomberg’s entry into the presidential race reminded me of a Mark Twain adage: “Virtue has never been as respectable as money.”

Robert Karsh • Clayton

