Letter: Virus ‘block testing’ method could reach more people
Medical personnel help residents sign in for a COVID-19 test at the Bethany Baptist Church, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. Churches in low income communities across New York are offering COVID-19 testing to residents in conjunction with New York State and Northwell Health. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

 Mary Altaffer

Although coronavirus testing has become more widely available in recent weeks, the relative shortage remains an impediment to care. Furthermore, a much higher volume of testing will be needed as we reopen society, to monitor for virus hot spots. Germany has used a block-testing strategy to maximize the effectiveness of their testing capacity. We think this would be a good thing for the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force to consider, and perhaps even a smart measure to adopt statewide.

The block strategy involves testing multiple patients with a single test. If a group tests positive, each swab is retested individually. As an example, if about 1% of the community has active virus infection, this strategy provides the ability to test 1,000 people using an average of only 196 test kits, saving more than 80%. Using this strategy to test asymptomatic health care workers, first responders, and even others in the general public may lead to even greater savings. Savings are less when more people have the virus, but are still significant (about 40%) even when a fairly large fraction (about 10%) is acutely infected.

While there will be administrative and logistical hurdles to implementing block testing in Missouri, other states like Nebraska have already started this, and we think it could be a valuable way to leverage the testing capacity we have now to reach more people.

Paul Robiolio, M.D. • Kirkwood

Jed Dempsey, Ph.D. • San Francisco, Calif.

