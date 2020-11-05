Letter: Virus’ deadly impact extends far beyond the elderly

Regarding the letter “Masks, pandemic precautions are nothing but selfish acts” (Oct. 31): I read with dismay the letter writer’s denouncing the mask-wearing “truly selfish people” who in his opinion have no concern for anyone but their elderly family members. Yes, it’s very likely many will forgo Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations, and all for the benefit of just a bunch of old geezers.

I would like to remind those who think as he does that we are talking about grandma and grandpa, mom and dad, big sisters and brothers. Or maybe even the old man down the street.

The letter writer might want to consider that it isn’t only the old who are suffering and dying. Many people of every age are being hospitalized, and many will suffer long-term effects. One of them just might turn out to be him.

Rise Schnurman • St. Louis County