 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Virus is ending, now let’s work on a vaccine for violence
0 comments

Letter: Virus is ending, now let’s work on a vaccine for violence

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Colorado shooting suspect passed check in legal gun purchase

Mourners attend a vigil for the 10 victims of the Monday massacre at a King Soopers grocery store late Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Fairview High School in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

Regarding the editorial “Waiting periods for guns can cool emotions and save lives” (March 24): Here we go again. A year in lockdown provided the welcome side effect of a lull in mass shootings. But there is no vaccine for violence, and as restrictions have loosened, the dark side of humanity has resurfaced, with Americans going about the innocuous activities of everyday life as targets. Ten people awoke that morning in Boulder, Colorado, unaware that this would be the last day of their lives, and recent history has shown that the outrage is palpable only until the next headline comes along.

This cannot become the new normal in this country. The joy of ending death from a global pandemic should not be tarnished by the troubling reality that we can’t seem to stop killing each other. Let us all begin to work on that cure.

Jane Horwitz • St. Louis County

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports