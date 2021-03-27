Letter: Virus is ending, now let’s work on a vaccine for violence

Regarding the editorial “Waiting periods for guns can cool emotions and save lives” (March 24): Here we go again. A year in lockdown provided the welcome side effect of a lull in mass shootings. But there is no vaccine for violence, and as restrictions have loosened, the dark side of humanity has resurfaced, with Americans going about the innocuous activities of everyday life as targets. Ten people awoke that morning in Boulder, Colorado, unaware that this would be the last day of their lives, and recent history has shown that the outrage is palpable only until the next headline comes along.