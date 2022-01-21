Letter: Virus is here to stay; vaccine and masks are only options

Regarding the letter “Schmitt is correct to fight mask and vaccination mandates” (Jan. 8): At a certain point, people want to return to normalcy after nearly two years in a world turned upside down. But judging by the current trajectory of the pandemic, it seems more likely that the coronavirus is here to stay. Patience is essential. Omicron is still rampant, and many people do not want to get vaccinated. Moving away from vaccines and mask mandates is a step in the wrong direction.