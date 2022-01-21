Letter: Virus is here to stay; vaccine and masks are only options

Regarding the letter “Schmitt is correct to fight mask and vaccination mandates” (Jan. 8): At a certain point, people want to return to normalcy after nearly two years in a world turned upside down. But judging by the current trajectory of the pandemic, it seems more likely that the coronavirus is here to stay. Patience is essential. Omicron is still rampant, and many people do not want to get vaccinated. Moving away from vaccines and mask mandates is a step in the wrong direction.
I hope we are able to wait until the virus mutates to a less virulent state, not much different from the flu or common cold, even for those who are not vaccinated. After all, that is partly what happened to the 1918 influenza. Descendants of that virus still circulate today as some of our influenza strains. For now, however, wearing a mask and getting vaccinated are measures that we should all take.
Won Jong Chwa • St. Louis