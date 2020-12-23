Letter: Virus isolates lonely long-term care facility residents

Here's a story about a woman who is 91 years old. Her husband died last year on Christmas day. Because she had dementia and no family living nearby, she could not stay in her home alone. Long-term care facilities were shutting down because of the pandemic.

The thought of isolating her from family was more than we wanted to do, so she continued to live in her home under the care of her husband’s niece. In July, we finally managed to get her established in Memory Care near family. It’s a lovely place, though we haven’t been able to see the interior, or her apartment.

Imagine having just lost your spouse, having to leave your home, moving into a strange place, and not being allowed to have visitors. This would be hard enough if in normal circumstances, but to go through this with dementia and without family support, well, it’s heartbreaking.

Everything is being done to protect the facility's residents (no visitors, eating meals alone in their apartments, etc.), but this only adds to her loneliness. We try to speak to her daily by phone, and some days she calls us many, many times, but that doesn’t really help her situation. She is still lonely.