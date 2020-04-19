Letter: Virus puts spotlight on difficult end-of-life decisions
Letter: Virus puts spotlight on difficult end-of-life decisions

It has always been extremely difficult for patients and their families to make end-of-life decisions. Access to all pertinent information is critical to open and honest discussion.

A statistic that I have not seen is the number of novel coronavirus patients who have been supported on a ventilator and are now living without that support.

I would want to know if I needed to decide continuing medical care for myself or a loved one.

Dennis O’Connor • St. Louis



